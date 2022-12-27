EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is getting ready to break through the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0635 us expected, followed by growth to 1.0855. An additional signal confirming the growth will he a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0575, which will mean further falling to 1.0485.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is correcting in a descending channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 0.6310, followed by falling to 0.6130. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6425, which will indicate further growth to 0.6530.

Brent

Crude oil has secured above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimomu Cloud, which indicates an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line is expected at 83.00, followed by growth to 91.20. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 77.00, which will entail further falling to 72.00.