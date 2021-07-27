EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is trading at 1.1796; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.1815 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1695. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1845. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1935.
NZD/JPY, “New Zealand Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
NZDJPY is trading at 76.95; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 76.20 and then resume moving upwards to reach 79.05. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 75.55. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 74.65. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the resistance level and fix above 77.60, thus indicating a breakout of the neckline of a Head & Shoulders reversal pattern and the start of this pattern materialization.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is trading at 0.7367; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7380 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7225. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7445. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7535. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 0.7315.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays sluggish around 1.1800, US Durable Goods Orders eyed
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1800, mostly unchanged on a day, heading into Tuesday’s European open. In doing so, the major currency pair fails to hold the week-start optimism virus news and pre-data/events caution defends the US dollar bulls.
GBP/USD: Bulls struggle above 1.3820
GBP/USD prints minor gains on Tuesday in the early European session. The pair recorded a rally of almost 100 pips on Monday. Additional gains for the pair envisioned if price breaks 1.3830. Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with a bullish bias.
Gold slips below $1,800 as USD lingers near highs
Gold prices loiter near the $1,800 mark for the past five trading sessions. The US dollar remains steady near the four-month high ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision. The prices moved cautiously despite the general negative sentiments surrounding the greenback.
VeChain price reaches the limit, easy money in VET has been made
VeChain price did trade below the June 22 low in July but has responded with a 40% return (based on the current price) over the last six trading days, a sign of commitment and emotion in a cryptocurrency that had lead the market lower.
FX: 10 things to watch this week
Taking a look at the economic calendar, it is set to be a busy week for the forex market. There’s a central bank rate decision, GDP, inflation and employment reports scheduled for release. A number of big tech companies have ...