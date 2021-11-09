EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar"

The currency pair is trading at 1.1600 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.1605 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1505. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel, which is already being tested. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.1635, which will mean further growth to 1.1725.

XAU/USD, "Gold vs US Dollar"

Gold is trading at 1823 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1820 is expected, followed by growth to 1855. The growth can be additionally confirmed by a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1785, which will entail further falling to 1745.

USD/CAD, "US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar"

The pair is trading at 1.2442 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2405 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2550. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2345, which will entail further falling to 1.2255.