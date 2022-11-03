EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair has secured under the resistance level and is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 0.9885, followed by falling to 0.9605. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0010, which will entail further growth to 1.0105. The falling can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.9705.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is pushing off the lower border of the Triangle pattern, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 1645, followed by falling to 1585. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the Triangle. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1665, which will mean further growth to 1695. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Triangle and securing under 1620.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair is correcting inside the bullish channel. It is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 0.5805, followed by growth to 0.6025. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.5695, which will indicate further falling to 0.5605.