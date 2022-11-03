EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The pair has secured under the resistance level and is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 0.9885, followed by falling to 0.9605. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0010, which will entail further growth to 1.0105. The falling can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.9705.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is pushing off the lower border of the Triangle pattern, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 1645, followed by falling to 1585. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the Triangle. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1665, which will mean further growth to 1695. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Triangle and securing under 1620.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
The pair is correcting inside the bullish channel. It is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 0.5805, followed by growth to 0.6025. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.5695, which will indicate further falling to 0.5605.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
