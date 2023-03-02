Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD has pushed off the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0655 is expected, followed by falling to 1.0435. A signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0720, which will mean further growth to 1.0815. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 1.0605.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is correcting inside a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.2030 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1735. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2135, which will mean further growth to 1.2225. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Triangle pattern and securing under 1.1905.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1835 is expected, followed by falling to 1775. A signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1850, which will mean further growth to 1875. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 1820.