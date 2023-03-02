EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD has pushed off the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0655 is expected, followed by falling to 1.0435. A signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0720, which will mean further growth to 1.0815. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 1.0605.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is correcting inside a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.2030 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1735. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2135, which will mean further growth to 1.2225. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Triangle pattern and securing under 1.1905.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1835 is expected, followed by falling to 1775. A signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1850, which will mean further growth to 1875. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 1820.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
