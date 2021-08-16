EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is trading at 1.1787; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.1805 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1695. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1820. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1905. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the bullish channel’s downside border and fix below 1.1750.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is trading at 1.3845; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3865 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3695. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3940. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.4025. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the bullish channel’s downside border and fix below 1.3805.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
XAU/USD is trading at 1773.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1760.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1825.00. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1720.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1685.00. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 1795.00.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as the market mood sours
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, down as the safe-haven dollar gains ground after disappointing Chinese data, the tumbling down of US consumer confidence and the spread of the Delta variant.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.3850 as the dollar rebounds
GBP/USD has slipped toward 1.3850, losing some ground as the dollar gains ground amid fears about global growth. Sterling is under some pressure as UK COVID-19 cases remain elevated.
XAU/USD drops towards $1,750 as USD consolidates losses
Gold snaps four-day uptrend, refreshes intraday low during a pullback from one-week high. Virus woes escalate with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, risk-off underpin greenback’s rebound.
Three reasons SafeMoon price will more than double
SafeMoon price broke out of a falling wedge pattern on August 6. Investors can expect a 13% upswing from the $0.00000163 support barrier. The SAFEMOON wallet and the upcoming developments might trigger the upswing.
Wake Up Wall Street SPY: Equities set to take a breather from record breaking
US equity markets look set for a lower opening on Monday, because, well because it's Monday and bulls don't really like Monday and the market needs a breather.