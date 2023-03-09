EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is pushing off the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0595 is expected, followed by falling to 1.0385. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0655, which will mean further growth to 1.0745.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.1935 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1575. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2075, which will mean further growth to 1.2165.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is correcting inside a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 136.05 is expected, followed by growth to 140.45. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 134.85, which will mean further falling to 133.95.
