EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD has secured under the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0945 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0805. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.1045, which will mean further growth to 1.1135.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is pushing off the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.2720 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2485. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2865, which will mean further growth to 1.2955. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the ascending channel with the price securing below 1.2645.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USD/CAD is growing within a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.3415 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3635. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.3305, which will mean a further decline to 1.3210.