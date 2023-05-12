EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD has secured above the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0955 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0815. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.1045, which will mean further growth to 1.1135.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is testing the support area. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.2545 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2350. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.2635, which will mean further growth to 1.2725. Meanwhile, the decline can be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel, securing under 1.2445.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is pushing off the lower border of the bearish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a sideways movement. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6285 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6105. A signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6310, which will mean further growth to 0.6405. Meanwhile, the decline can be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel, securing under 0.6206.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0900 as USD recovery continues
EUR/USD stays on the back foot on Friday and trades at its lowest level in a month below 1.0900. The US Dollar continues to build on Thursday's recovery gains despite improving risk mood and weighs on the pair ahead of consumer sentiment data from the US.
GBP/USD pulls away from session tops, holds above 1.2500
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated toward 1.2500 in the second half of the day on Friday. The persistent US Dollar (USD) strength ahead of the weekend doesn't allow the pair to extend its rebound while the risk-positive atmosphere limit the losses.
Gold closes in on $2,000 as US yields rebound
Gold price came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward the key $2,000 level on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 1% on the day above 3.4%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot while investors keep a close eye on debt ceiling talks.
Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to exit from Twitter’s apex office with the election of a new executive. Dogecoin price reacted to the news with a 2% downswing before a quick recovery.
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Preview: Modest improvement not enough to boost the mood Premium
On Friday, May 12, the US will release the preliminary estimate of the May Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The key consumer sentiment gauge is expected to have declined modestly, from 63.5 in April to 63.