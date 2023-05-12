Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD has secured above the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0955 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0815. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.1045, which will mean further growth to 1.1135.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is testing the support area. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.2545 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2350. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.2635, which will mean further growth to 1.2725. Meanwhile, the decline can be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel, securing under 1.2445.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD is pushing off the lower border of the bearish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a sideways movement. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6285 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6105. A signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6310, which will mean further growth to 0.6405. Meanwhile, the decline can be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel, securing under 0.6206.