EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is testing the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0985 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0845. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.1055, which will mean further growth to 1.1145.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is rebounding from the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2580 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2755. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.2455, which will mean a further decline to 1.2355.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6280 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6465. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.6180, which will mean a further decline to 0.6090.
