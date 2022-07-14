EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is testing the support level. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen, at 1.0055 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.9765. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.0265. In this case, the pair may continue to grow towards 1.0355.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is rebounding from Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen, at 1.1865, and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1495. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2145. In this case, the pair may continue to grow towards 1.2235.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD continues rebounding from the resistance level. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen, at 0.6125 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.5965. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6260. In this case, the pair may continue to grow towards 0.6350.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD Price remains pressured towards parity on hawkish Fed bets
EURUSD remains pressured towards parity, as higher US CPI may compel Fed to announce a 100 bps rate hike. Fed-ECB policy divergence will widen further as ECB may test the waters before going all in. The next trigger for the EURUSD price will be the US Retail Sales.
USD/JPY leaps towards 139.00, highest since Sept 1998
USD/JPY is heading towards 139.00, looking to refresh a 23-year high in early Europe. The pair is tracking the renewed upsurge in the US Treasury yields and the dollar amid expectations of a 100 bps Fed rate hike this month. US PPI awaited.
Gold Price slips below $1,730 as odds of a surprise 100 bps rate hike by the Fed soar
Gold Price (XAUUSD) has recaptured its day’s low after failing to sustain above the critical resistance of $1,730.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is declining gradually after printing a high of $1,745.43 on Wednesday.
Two reasons why Shiba Inu’s SHIB price could crash lower
Shiba Inu price has been sitting on a minShiba Inu price has been sitting on a mine that could blow up in the bulls’ face if they trigger a premature rally. Investors need to be patient when trading SHIB as it could result in a whipsaw.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!