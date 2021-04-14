EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is trading at 1.1964; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.1895 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2160. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.1805. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1715. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 1.2025.
GBP/NZD, “Great Britain Pound vs New Zealand Dollar”
GBPNZD is trading at 1.9420; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.9475 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.9095. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.9675. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.9765.
XAG/USD, “Silver vs US Dollar”
XAGUSD is trading at 25.40; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 24.95 and then resume moving upwards to reach 27.45. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the upside border of a Wolfe Wave pattern; the target of the pattern materialization is at 27.50. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 24.25. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 23.35.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
