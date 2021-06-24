EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.1930; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1955 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1745. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2065. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2155. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 1.1890.

GBP/JPY, “Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen”

GBPJPY is trading at 154.73; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 153.65 and then resume moving upwards to reach 156.75. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 152.35. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 151.45. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the resistance level and fix above 155.55.

EUR/NZD, “Euro vs New Zealand Dollar”

EURNZD is trading at 1.6900; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.6935 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.6745. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.7065. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.7155.