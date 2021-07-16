EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.1804; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1840 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1695. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1875. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1965. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the support level and fix below 1.1765 – as we can see, after a couple of tests of this area, bears still failed to break it.

GBP/JPY, “Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen”

GBPJPY is trading at 152.00; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 152.25 and then resume moving downwards to reach 150.75. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 153.05. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 154.05. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the support level and fix below 151.45, thus completing a Head & Shoulders pattern.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7430; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7455 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7275. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7525. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7605.