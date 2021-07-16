EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is trading at 1.1804; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1840 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1695. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1875. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1965. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the support level and fix below 1.1765 – as we can see, after a couple of tests of this area, bears still failed to break it.
GBP/JPY, “Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen”
GBPJPY is trading at 152.00; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 152.25 and then resume moving downwards to reach 150.75. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 153.05. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 154.05. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the support level and fix below 151.45, thus completing a Head & Shoulders pattern.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is trading at 0.7430; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7455 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7275. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7525. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7605.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.1800, focus on EU, US consumer-centric data
EUR/USD pares intraday losses while defending the 1.1800 level amid improving market mood. The US dollar struggles to cheer Treasury yields rebound, coronavirus concerns. Eurozone CPI, US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment will hold the key.
GBP/USD: Mildly bid above 1.3800 amid covid, Brexit woes, focus on US data
GBP/USD defends 1.3800 amid the US dollar's retreat. The UK PM Johnson supports fresh tax plan to favor social care, holds onto July 19 unlock despite covid cases jump. EU-UK jostles over Brexit bill, BOE urged to tame inflation. US consumer data eyed.
Gold eases but holds onto 200-DMA amid risk reset
Gold price is finding fresh bids near the 200-DMA at $1826, as it makes an attempt again to retest monthly tops at $1834. A fresh leg lower in the US dollar amid a recovery in the risk sentiment is boding well for gold. Although, the further upside may remain elusive ahead of the critical US data.
Dogecoin price at an inflection point as momentum builds to the downside
Dogecoin price rests at a critical inflection point with the May 19 low and May’s descending trend line pressing down, while the 200-day SMA tries to restrain the relentless selling pressure since June 29.
US June Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
US Retail Sales is expected to decline for second straight month in June. Correlation analysis does not reveal a strong relationship between initial market reaction and deviation. USD/JPY has a strong negative correlation with sales data surprises four hours after the release.