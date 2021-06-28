EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is trading at 1.1925; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1930 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1745. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2045. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2135.
GBP/JPY, “Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen”
GBP/JPY is trading at 153.82; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 153.50 and then resume moving upwards to reach 156.25. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be the formation of a Head & Shoulders reversal pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 152.50. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 151.55. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the resistance level and fix above 155.55, thus completing the above-mentioned pattern.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is trading at 0.7588; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.7595 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7395. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7665. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7755.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1950 after snapping a two-day uptrend. The US dollar probes pullback from a two-month top as traders reassess inflation fears following Friday’s US PCE data. Covid woes put a safe-haven bid under the USD. Fedspeak eyed amid a light docket.
GBP/USD extends the bounce above 1.3900 amid UK reopening and Brexit optimism. The UK remains on track to reopen on July 19 despite the Delta covid strain worries. Easing tensions over the EU-UK sausage war combined with fresh US dollar weakness underpin the spot.
Gold remained confined in a narrow trading band held over the past one week or so. The Fed’s sudden hawkish turn, a modest USD strength capped gains for the metal. The technical set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
XLM price performance shows the lack of buyers, which has kept it from reclaiming range low at $0.274. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.274 will signal the start of an uptrend. If Stellar sets up a lower low at $0.228, a bearish scenario might come into play.
Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA. Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.