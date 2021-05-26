EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is trading at 1.2255; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.2195 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2345. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2125. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2035.
CHF/JPY, “Swiss Franc vs Japanese Yen”
CHFJPY is trading at 121.54; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 120.95 and then resume moving upwards to reach 122.45. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 120.55. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 119.45.
NZD/CHF, “New Zealand Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
NZDCHF is trading at 0.6538; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6515 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.6635. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6435. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6335.
EUR/USD: Market optimism directs bulls toward 1.2300
EUR/USD stays well bid above 1.2250 heading into Wednesday’s European session. US Treasury yields snap four-day downtrend but fail to recall greenback buyers. Covid, geopolitics add strength to the risk-on mood amid a light calendar.
GBP/USD sustains the bounce above 1.4150 amid weaker US dollar
GBP/USD consolidates the recovery above 1.4150, as the US dollar remains on the back foot amid an upbeat market mood. Fed policymakers continue to downplay inflation risks. UK-EU trade flows slump amid Brexit fallout.
Shiba Inu may rally 20% despite indecisiveness
SHIB price does not show a clear directional bias as it trades in a narrow range. However, a minor upswing to retest the critical area for the third time seems likely. SHIB price is currently stuck in a tight range without a clear trend.
GameStop Corp soars 20%, hits two-month highs above $215
After surging 16% in Tuesday’s trading, GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) added another 3% in post-market trading, finishing at $216. The share rose for the fourth straight session, reaching fresh two-month highs.