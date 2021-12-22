EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is trading at 1.1270; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.1285 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1160. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1325. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1415. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the support level and fix below 1.1225.
CAD/CHF, “Canadian Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
CADCHF is trading at 0.7155; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.7170 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7045. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7275. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7365.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is trading at 0.7128; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7145 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6985. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7195. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7285. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the cloud’s downside border and fix below 0.7030.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains vulnerable below 1.1300 on USD rebound, ahead of US data
EUR/USD is retreating from 1.1300, snapping a two-day uptrend. Cautious mood revives the US dollar's safe-haven demand, despite weaker yields. US inflation expectations recover ahead of GDP and Consumer Confidence data. Omicron news and Biden's speech eyed as well.
GBP/USD extends sideways grind around 1.3250 after UK GDP data
GBP/USD is trading in a narrow range on Wednesday around mid-1.3200s as the greenback holds its ground following a two-day slide. The data from the UK revealed that the GDP expanded by 6.8% on a yearly basis in the third quarter, surpassing the market expectation of 6.6%, but failed to trigger a market reaction.
Gold eyes $1,776 support amid subdued markets
Gold price remains depressed below $1,800 amid a lack of fresh catalysts. Focus shifts to the US top-tier economic data for fresh trading impetus.
Decentraland price likely to rally 23% if MANA can flip this hurdle
Decentraland price has been consolidating in an increasingly tight range for more than two weeks. Buyers are seemingly crawling out of the woodwork, suggesting an increase in the market value of MANA.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Where do Americans turn for optimism? Premium
December confidence expected to rise to 110.8 from 109.5. Michigan Consumer Sentiment in December was 70.4, little change since August. Inflation at 6.8% in November, Omicron continues to depress sentiment.