EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD has fixed above the resistance level. The instrument is currently moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.9815 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.9475. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.9885. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9975.

Brent

Brent is testing Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. The instrument is currently moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 93.50 and then resume moving upwards to reach 102.95. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 90.05. In this case, the asset may continue falling towards 87.50.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY is rising inside the bullish channel. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 147.05 and then resume moving upwards to reach 148.95. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 145.65. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 144.75.