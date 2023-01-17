EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, implying an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 1.0775, followed by growth to 1.1005. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0575, which will indicate further falling to 1.0485.

Brent

Oil is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies an uptrend. A test of the support area at 84.00 is expected, followed by growth to 90.00. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 77.00, which will entail further falling to 73.00.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The currency pair is correcting inside a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies a downtrend. A test of the resistance level at 1.3405 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3165. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3545, which will indicate growth to 1.3635. The decline may be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Triangle pattern and securing above 1.3295.