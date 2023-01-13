EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is correcting after serious growth. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0745 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1025. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0575, which will entail further falling to 1.0485.

Brent

Brent is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 82.00, followed by growth to 89.00. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 77.00, which will entail further falling to 72.00. The growth can be confirmed by a breakaeay of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 87.00.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USD/CAD is pushing off the support level. The pair is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 1.3435, followed by falling to 1.3175. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaeay of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3555, which will entail further growth to 1.3645.