EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is correcting after serious growth. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0745 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1025. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0575, which will entail further falling to 1.0485.
Brent
Brent is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 82.00, followed by growth to 89.00. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 77.00, which will entail further falling to 72.00. The growth can be confirmed by a breakaeay of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 87.00.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD is pushing off the support level. The pair is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 1.3435, followed by falling to 1.3175. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaeay of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3555, which will entail further growth to 1.3645.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
