EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The pair is correcting after a bounce off the resistance level. It is going above the Ichimoku Cloud which indicates an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 0.9945, followed by growth to 1.0305. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.9735, which will mean further falling to 0.9645. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the bullish channel and securing above 1.0175.
Brent
Oil is growing inside a bullish channel, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 93.05, followed by growth to 103.05. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 89.05, which will entail further falling to 84.55.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
The pair is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which means an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 0.5765, followed by growth to 0.6025. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.5610, which will entail further falling to 0.5515.
EUR/USD recovers modestly, trades near 0.9950
EUR/USD has managed to erase a portion of its daily losses following the mixed sentiment data from the euro area. Ahead of the key PCE inflation report from the US, however, the pair is struggling to pull away from 0.9950 as investors keep a close eye on ECB headlines.
GBP/USD tries to stabilize above 1.1500
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot at around 1.1500 in the European session. The greenback holds its ground following Thursday's GDP-inspired rebound and doesn't allow the pair to stage a rebound. Eyes on US PCE Price Index data for September.
Gold extends slide toward $1,650 as US yields rebound
Gold stays under bearish pressure and trades deep in negative territory near $1,650 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day following Thursday's slide, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gain traction.
Elrond projects a 15% crash after an explosive run
Elrond price has hit a dead end after the recent rally locked horns with a four-month resistance level. Lack of buying pressure coupled with the exhaustion of buyers could be key in triggering a pullback for EGLD.
Week Ahead: Fed and BoE to raise rates ahead of US payrolls
Another extraordinary week is coming up. The Fed is almost certain to raise rates, putting the spotlight on Chairman Powell, who needs to open the door for a smaller rate hike in December without giving the impression of a pivot.