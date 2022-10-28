EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair is correcting after a bounce off the resistance level. It is going above the Ichimoku Cloud which indicates an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 0.9945, followed by growth to 1.0305. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.9735, which will mean further falling to 0.9645. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the bullish channel and securing above 1.0175.

Brent

Oil is growing inside a bullish channel, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 93.05, followed by growth to 103.05. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 89.05, which will entail further falling to 84.55.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which means an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 0.5765, followed by growth to 0.6025. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.5610, which will entail further falling to 0.5515.