EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is rebounding from Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.0465 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.0255. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.0585. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.0675. To confirm further decline, the price must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 1.0385.

Brent

Brent is testing the resistance level. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 115.15 and then resume moving upwards to reach 124.45. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 111.05. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 109.55.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is correcting within the bearish channel. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6230 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6075. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6320. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6415.