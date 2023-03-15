Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD is pushing back from the fast indicator line. The pair is moving above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0675 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.0865. The rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel will be another positive signal for the upside. A breakdown of the bottom line of the indicator Cloud and its consolidation under 1.0545 will become a cancellation of the upside option, which will indicate the continuation of downside movement to 1.0455.

Brent

Oil is correcting within the descending channel. The instrument is moving under the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests the presence of a downtrend. The instrument is expected to test the Kijun-Sen line at the level of 78.95 and then decline to 72.35. The rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel will be an additional signal for the quotes to decline. The breakdown of the upper boundary of the indicator Cloud and its fixation above the level of 81.05 will become a cancellation of the downside variant, which will indicate the continuation of growth towards 84.55.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The pair is moving above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2055 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2365. The rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel will be another signal for the upside. A breakdown of the bottom line of the indicator Cloud and its fixation under 1.1860 will become a cancellation of the upside option, which will indicate the continuation of the fall to 1.1765.