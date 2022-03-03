EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is trading at 1.1100; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1195 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.0885. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1320. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1415.
Brent
Brent is trading at 120.41; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 113.75 and then resume moving upwards to reach 135.05. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 94.55. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 90.05.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is trading at 1.3406; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3435 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3165. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3495. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3585.
EUR/USD rebounds back above 1.1050 level from 22-month lows, still trading heavy as NFP looms
EUR/USD hit fresh 22-month lows on Thursday in the 1.1030s on ongoing euro weakness amid the Russo-Ukraine conflict. The pair has since rebounded back above the 1.1050 mark, but is still down about 0.5% on the day.
GBP/USD steadies around 1.3350 amid Brexit hopes, eyes on Ukraine, US NFP
GBP/USD bears took a breather around 1.3345-50 amid Brexit optimism during early Friday morning in Asia. Even so, the cable pair remains on the back foot for the second consecutive week as the US dollar cheers cautious mood in the market, mainly due to the Ukraine-Russia standoff and chatters over the Fed’s 0.50% rate hike in March.
Gold surges in late New York trade to print $1,941.29 high
There has been a surge in the price of gold in the late US session. It is now 0.6% higher and has reached a new high of $1,941.29. The US dollar has suffered a marginal blow late in the day without anything fundamental crossing the news wires.
Algorand presents buying opportunity before ALGO hits $1.25
Algorand price action is currently struggling to capitalize on last week’s rally. Despite last week’s candlestick closing in the red, it did print a bullish hammer reversal pattern after ALGO rallied more than 20% from the weekly lows.
The war is only a week old but there is plenty of time for the Fed and ECB to up their game
No sooner did we question whether the Fed chickens out at the policy meeting than Mr. Powell told Congress that while inflation is expected to drop over the course of the year, “we expect it will be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate at our meeting later this month.”