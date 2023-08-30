EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is pushing off the upper boundary of the descending channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.0885 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0705. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.0935, which will mean a further rise to 1.1025. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the price securing under 1.0785.
Brent
Brent has secured above the upper boundary of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 84.55 is expected, followed by a rise to 88.05. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 82.65, which will mean a further decline to 80.05. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the resistance level with the price securing above 87.00, which will mean that a Double Bottom reversal pattern has formed. The pattern target is 89.00.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.6425 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6615. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.6390, which will mean a further decline to 0.6305.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
