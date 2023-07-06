EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is rebounding from the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0895 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0725. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.0950, which will mean further growth to 1.1045.
Brent
Brent is testing the upper border of the Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 75.65 is expected, followed by a rise to 79.55. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud with the price securing under 72.65, which will mean a further decline to 68.45. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the Triangle pattern with the price securing above 78.55.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is correcting in a descending channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests sideways dynamics. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6700 is expected, followed by a drop to 0.6490. A signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6735, which will mean a rise to 0.6825. Meanwhile, the decline can be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel with the price securing under 0.6605.
EUR/USD picks up bids to recover ground above 1.0850 in early Europe, as the Euro find support from strong German Factory Orders data. Renewed US Dollar weakness is aiding the rebound in the EUR/USD pair from weekly lows, as focus shifts to the US jobs data.
GBP/USD is posting small gains above 1.2700 in the early European morning. The US Dollar pulls back despite bets for more Fed rate hikes and a softer risk tone. Looming UK recession risks could cap Cable's upside. All eyes remain on the US employment data.
Gold Price remains on the front foot as markets brace for early signals of the US employment, inflation and activity conditions amid the risk-off mood. The US Dollar’s struggle to justify the sour sentiment, maybe due to Wednesday’s softer US data.
Uniswap trading volume is positive, positioning UNI among the few networks showing optimism. The amount of crypto traded over the Uniswap network over the last 24 hours has outperformed those on the Bitcoin and Cardano networks.
The resilience of the US labour market was no better illustrated than in the April JOLTS report which saw vacancy numbers surge back above 10m from 9.7m in March. Today’s May numbers are expected to see this number drop back to 9.9m.