EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0610 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0935. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0395, which will mean further falling to 1.0305.

Brent

Crude oil is pushing off the lower border of the Cloud. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 80.05 is expected, followed by growth to 91.75. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 75.00, which will mean further falling to 70.00. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the bearish channel and securing above 85.05.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has secured above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6795 is expected, followed by growth to 0.7005. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6715, which will mean further falling to 0.6620.