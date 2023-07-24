Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD is rebounding from the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.1085 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1335. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.1015, which will mean a further decline to 1.0925. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the descending channel with the price securing above 1.1195.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is testing the support area. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6760 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6955. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6845, which will mean further growth to 0.6935.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY is correcting by the Pennant pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 141.35 is expected, followed by a rise to 144.35. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 137.95, which will mean a further decline to 136.95.