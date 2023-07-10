EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has secured above the upper border of the Wedge reversal pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0905 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1090. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a break of the lower border of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.0855, which will mean a further decline to 1.0765.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is correcting in a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6675 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6505. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a break of the upper border of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6720, which will mean further growth to 0.6815. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a break of the lower border of the Triangle pattern with the price securing under 0.6585.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 143.45 is expected, followed by a decline to 139.45. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a break of the upper border of the Cloud with the price securing above 144.90, which will mean further growth to 145.80.
