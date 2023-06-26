Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD is forming a bullish Wedge pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0840 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1025. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.0795, which will mean a further decline to 1.0705. Meanwhile, the increase could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the reversal Wedge pattern, securing above 1.0945.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is testing the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6705 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6465. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6845, which will mean further growth to 0.6935. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel, securing under 0.6635.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 142.95 is expected, followed by a rise to 145.65. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 140.35, which will mean a further decline to 130.45. Meanwhile, the increase could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the ascending channel, securing above 144.35.