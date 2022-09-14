EUR/USD, "Euro vs US Dollar"
The pair is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The quotes are under the Cloud, which indicates a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0045 is expected, followed by falling to 0.9795. One more signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0125, which will mean further growth to 1.0215.
AUD/USD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"
The pair is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which means the prevalence of a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 0.6750, followed by falling to 0.6565. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6870, which will entail further growth to 0.6965.
USD/JPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"
The pair is correcting inside the Triangle pattern. The pair is going above the Cloud, indicating an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 142.75, followed by growth to 147.15. Growth of the pair will be signaled by a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 139.95, which will entail further falling to 139.05. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 145.45.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
