EUR/USD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

The pair is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The quotes are under the Cloud, which indicates a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0045 is expected, followed by falling to 0.9795. One more signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0125, which will mean further growth to 1.0215.

AUD/USD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

The pair is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which means the prevalence of a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 0.6750, followed by falling to 0.6565. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6870, which will entail further growth to 0.6965.

USD/JPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"

The pair is correcting inside the Triangle pattern. The pair is going above the Cloud, indicating an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 142.75, followed by growth to 147.15. Growth of the pair will be signaled by a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 139.95, which will entail further falling to 139.05. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 145.45.