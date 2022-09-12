EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The pair is pushing off the upper border of the descending channel. It is moving above the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line is expected at 1.0060, followed by growth to 1.0240. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.9920, which will mean further falling to 0.9825.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The pair is testing the support area, going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a flat. Another test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6785 is expected, followed by growth to 0.7035. A signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6720, which will entail further falling to 0.6630. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the bearish channel and securing above 0.6890.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The pair has secured above the signal lines of the indicator, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which means an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 142.50 is expected, followed by growth to 146.45. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 139.45, which will entail further falling to 138.55. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 143.85.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rallies hard to 1.0200 as US dollar correction gathers steam
EUR/USD is rallying hard to test the 1.0200 level, underpinned by the hawkish ECB expectations and the extended US dollar correction. The market mood has turned upbeat, exerting additional downside pressure on the dollar.
GBP/USD extends gains to test 1.1700 despite disappointing UK data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.1700, extending gains even as the downbeat UK GDP and industrial data failed to impress. The pair finds demand amid a positive shift in risk sentiment that accentuates the broad US dollar correction.
Gold rebounds firmly towards $1,730 as US dollar wilts
Gold price is staging a solid comeback, eyeing the $1,730 strong resistance, as bulls fight back control at the start of the week. The latest leg lower in the US dollar amid a firmer open on the European market is aiding the renewed upside in the bright metal.
Bitcoin traders play waiting game ahead of CPI data and the Merge
Bitcoin price witnessed a slow recovery from its slump as investors waited for the release of CPI data. Analysts believe Bitcoin price could witness a reversal of its downtrend once there is a successful completion of the Merge.
US August CPI ahead of Fed meeting
Tomorrow is likely to be one of the most important days for the markets this week, because we get some crucial data ahead of the FOMC meeting next week. To make matters more interesting, the Fed is already in its blackout period.