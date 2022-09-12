EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair is pushing off the upper border of the descending channel. It is moving above the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line is expected at 1.0060, followed by growth to 1.0240. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.9920, which will mean further falling to 0.9825.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair is testing the support area, going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a flat. Another test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6785 is expected, followed by growth to 0.7035. A signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6720, which will entail further falling to 0.6630. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the bearish channel and securing above 0.6890.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair has secured above the signal lines of the indicator, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which means an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 142.50 is expected, followed by growth to 146.45. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 139.45, which will entail further falling to 138.55. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 143.85.