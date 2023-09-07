EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is correcting within a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.0725 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0605. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.0775, which will mean further growth to 1.0865. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern with the price securing under 1.0675.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is pushing off the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6420 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6235. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6495, which will mean further growth to 0.6485.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.8905 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.8985. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.8855, which will mean a further decline to 0.8665. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the descending channel with the price securing above 0.8935.
