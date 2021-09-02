EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is trading at 1.1840; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1805 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.1945. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the ascending channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.1715. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1625.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is trading at 0.7377; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7345 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7445. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7305. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7210.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD is trading at 1.2616; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.2620 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.2435. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2795. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2885. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the downside border of the Triangle pattern and fix below 1.2540.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1800 on sour sentiment, US data eyed
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1850 as US dollar attempts to find its feet amid a cautious market mood. Covid woes, firmer Treasury yields underpin US dollar rebound. ECB tapering concerns, poor US ADP jobs keep buyers hopeful. US Jobless Claims and Factory Orders awaited ahead of Friday’s NFP.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3800 amid USD bounce, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD is keeping its range around 1.3775, as the US dollar finds its feet after the ADP-led slide. The pair also bears the brunt of the renewed Brexit jitters and looming covid concerns. All eyes remain focused on Friday's NFP release.
Gold going nowhere in a hurry ahead of NFP on Friday
Gold oscillated in a narrow trading band on Wednesday and finally settled nearly unchanged, tracking moves in the US dollar. Uncertainty over the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan and fading hopes for an early lift-off failed to assist the greenback to capitalize on its modest intraday gains.
Elrond has room to expand up to $200
Elrond price has been on an exponential rally over the past week and shows that it has room to expand. However, this could resolve two ways: a breach of the immediate resistance leading to a move higher or retracement that propels EGLD but at a delayed schedule.
ADP and ISM exemplify labor weakness
The stock market showed no signs of slowing down this summer and many investors are growing cautious over what will happen in September. The majority of Wall Street is still very bullish on US stocks as there is just too much liquidity.