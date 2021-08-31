EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD is trading at 1.1828; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1790 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.1955. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.1680. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1585. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 1.1845.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is trading at 0.7340; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7265 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7505. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7175. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7085.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USD/CAD is trading at 1.2570; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.2625 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.2310. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2805. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2905. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 1.2525.