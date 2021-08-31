EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is trading at 1.1828; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1790 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.1955. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.1680. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1585. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 1.1845.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is trading at 0.7340; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7265 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7505. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7175. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7085.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD is trading at 1.2570; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.2625 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.2310. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2805. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2905. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 1.2525.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews three-week top above 1.1800 ahead of Eurozone CPI
EUR/USD is flirting with multi-week highs above 1.1800 ahead of the European open. The US dollar tracks treasury yields lower amid a mixed session. China's slowdown concerns could check the gains in the euro. Eurozone CPI and US CB Consumer Confidence awaited.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3800 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is edging higher towards 1.3800, having found strong bids near the 1.3750 region. The China slowdown-led risk-off flows drag Treasury yields lower alongside the US dollar. Looming Brexit concerns could cap the upside in the cable ahead of the key US data.
Gold: Why $1830 continues to lure buyers? Focus on US data
Gold price pullback from the highest levels in about four weeks at $1823 on Monday, as it finished the day at $1810, posting moderate losses on the day. Gold’s hourly chart shows more room to the upside ahead of the US data.
SafeMoon ponders 50% upswing
SafeMoon price is traversing a bullish pattern and shows signs of further gains in the near future. While an upswing seems likely, a spike in selling pressure that shatters immediate support levels will be fatal for SAFEMOON.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence August Preview: Negative dollar risks
American consumers have a good deal on their minds as the summer winds to a close, little of it optimistic. August Nonfarm Payrolls projected at 728,000 down from 943,000. Market risk is relatively high from a negative result.