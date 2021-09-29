EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.1682; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1705 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1565. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1785. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1875.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7254; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7265 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7105. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7345. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7435. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the downside border of the Triangle pattern and fix below 0.7185.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is trading at 0.6954; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6985 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6865. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7005. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7105.