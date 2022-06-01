EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD is rebounding from the bearish channel’s upside border. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.0630 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.0990. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.0510. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.0405. To confirm a further uptrend, the price must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 1.0805.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is testing Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7115 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7375. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7025. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6935. To confirm a further uptrend, the price must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 0.7305.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is testing Kijun-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.2525 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2985 Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2365. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2273. To confirm a further uptrend, the price must break the descending trendline and fix above 1.2705.