EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is trading at 1.1740; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.1745 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1625. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1765. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1855. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 1.1705.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is trading at 0.7241; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7265 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7065. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7305. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7405. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 0.7185.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is trading at 1.3718; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3735 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3515. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3815. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3905.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to 1.1700 ahead of US Durable Goods Orders
EUR/USD is edging lower towards 1.1700, snapping three-day uptrend ahead of the European open. The US dollar tracks firmer Treasury yields amid indecision over Fed’s tapering and growing covid woes. German IFO and US Durable Goods Orders awaited.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3700 amid USD bounce
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3700, as the US dollar rebounds amid souring risk sentiment. Rising Delta covid variant concerns and anxiety ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium keep investors away from the higher-yielding pound. US data in focus.
XAU/USD slides further below $1,800 mark amid a modest USD strength
Gold drops for second consecutive day as firmer USD adds to the bearish impulse. Market sentiment sours as virus woes escalate, mixed data raise concern over Fed’s tapering ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.
Bitcoin to retest reliability of $46,000 as Citi rolls out BTC futures
Citigroup is looking to trade CME Bitcoin futures once it receives regulatory approval. A source familiar with the crypto derivatives market said that the bank is recruiting talent to join its digital asset-based team in London.
Durable Goods Orders Preview: The trigger for a greenback comeback?
Has pessimism about the US economy gone too far? That is the premise that will come to a test with the release of US Durable Goods Orders for July, the first significant US data point in a week. Economists' low expectations could also contribute to a positive surprise.