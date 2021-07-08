EUR/JPY, “Euro vs Japanese Yen”
EURJPY is trading at 130.17; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 130.65 and then resume moving downwards to reach 129.25. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 131.35. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 132.25.
NZD/CHF, “New Zealand Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
NZDCHF is trading at 0.6461; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6450 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.6575. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the bullish channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6435. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6345.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is trading at 0.7457; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7505 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7295. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7555. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7645. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the downside border of the Triangle pattern and fix below 0.7390.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1800 amid firmer USD, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1800, as the US dollar holds firmer despite the cautious Fed’s minutes. Bloomberg reported that the ECB policymakers have agreed to raise their inflation goal to 2% and allow room to overshoot it when needed. Lagarde's speech awaited.
GBP/USD: Weaker below 1.3800 as covid woes threaten UK reopening
GBP/USD remains heavy near the weekly low below 1.3800. Multi-month high covid infections challenges the UK July 19 reopening. British PM Johnson warns EU over NI protocol. Covid woes back safe-haven dollar, US Jobless Claims eyed.
Gold: Why downside appears more compelling?
Gold price turns red for the first time in a week amid firmer DXY. Treasury yields recover post-FOMC minutes, despite risk-off mood. Gold eyes more losses amid symmetrical triangle breakdown on the hourly chart.
Shiba Inu price slips but stays above key levels, 40% upswing still on horizon
Shiba Inu price dropped abruptly to the $0.00000811 support level as the cryptocurrency markets took a hit. Although SHIB could crash another 14%, the potential retest of the $0.00001120 resistance barrier remains intact.
Three reasons why Apple stock is near all time highs
Apple stock continued to head for all-time highs on Wednesday. AAPL targets new highs above $145.09 from January. Mega-tech FAANG peer-group GOOGL, FB and AMZN have already set record highs.