EUR/GBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has pushed off the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.8840 is expected, followed by growth to 0.8955. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.8765, which will mean further falling to 0.8675. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 0.8905.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is correcting in a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.3565 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3785. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3435, which will mean further falling to 1.3345. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 1.3645.

GBP/CHF

GBPCHF is testing the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.1215 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1425. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1145, which will mean further falling to 1.1055. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 1.1310.