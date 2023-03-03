EUR/GBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”
EURGBP has pushed off the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.8840 is expected, followed by growth to 0.8955. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.8765, which will mean further falling to 0.8675. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 0.8905.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD is correcting in a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.3565 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3785. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3435, which will mean further falling to 1.3345. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 1.3645.
GBP/CHF
GBPCHF is testing the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.1215 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1425. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1145, which will mean further falling to 1.1055. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 1.1310.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0600 amid USD weakness ahead of ISM PMI
EUR/USD has scaled back above 1.0600 in early Europe this Friday. The pair is helped by a broad-based US Dollar weakness amid retreating US Treasury bond yields and an upbeat mood. The Euro finds demand from hawkish ECB commentary. US ISM PMI data eyed.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2000 as US Dollar eases
GBP/USD is extending the rebound toward 1.2000 in the early European morning. A better risk profile combined with a broadly weaker US Dollar is aiding the renewed upside in the pair. UK Final Services PMI and US ISM Services PMI are next of note.
Gold approaches $1,865 hurdle as key US catalysts loom
Gold price appears well-set to print the first weekly gain in five as the metal buyers cheer a softer US Dollar. Adding strength to the bullion’s latest rebound could be the retreat in the US Treasury bond yields from multi-day highs.
Why analysts believe Bitcoin is going to zero, will BTC price nosedive?
Crypto analysts note that headwinds are starting to pile up, explaining the recent decline in Bitcoin, Ethereum and cryptocurrency prices.
US February ISM Services PMI Preview: Will it influence Fed rate hike bets? Premium
The US Dollar’s poor performance in the last quarter of 2022 continued into the new year and the US Dollar Index (DXY) registered losses for the fourth straight month in January.