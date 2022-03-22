CAD/CHF, “Canadian Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
CAD/CHF is trading at 0.7434; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.7395 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7550. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7275. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7185.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is trading at 1.3121; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3145 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.2895. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3225. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3310. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 1.3065.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is trading at 0.9369; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.9325 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9545. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9275. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9180. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 0.9395.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.1000 as dollar loses interest
EUR/USD regained its traction after declining toward 1.0950 earlier in the day and climbed above 1.1000. The improving market mood in the early European session seems to be weighing on the dollar and helping the pair push higher. In the absence of high-tier data releases, markets will focus on central bank speak.
GBP/USD pares early losses, closes in on 1.3200
GBP/USD stayed under bearish pressure during the Asian trading hours and fell below 1.3130 before reversing its direction. The positive shift witnessed in risk mood seems to be helping the British pound find demand while weighing on the greenback.
Gold loses traction, drops below $1,930
After moving up and down in a relatively tight range near $1,935 in the Asian session, gold came under renewed bearish pressure in the early European trading hours and fell toward $1,920. The yellow metal is struggling to find demand in the risk-positive market atmosphere.
Breaking: Ethereum breaks through $3,000 and now targets $4,000
Ethereum price looks more bullish as the week progresses after breaking through $3,000. ETH price is likely to keep charging higher if bulls can maintain momentum.
Powell has laid out the map but will he follow it?
Last week was a lot to handle in many regards. Perhaps the most reliable clue we were offered was the Federal Open Market Committee roadmap to interest rate hikes.