CAD/CHF, “Canadian Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair is trading at 0.7478 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.7465 is expected, followed by growth to 0.7585. An additional signal supporting the growth can be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.7405, which will entail further falling to 0.7315. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 0.7515.
Brent
Oil is trading at 62.67 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 63.15 is expected, followed by falling to 56.75. An additional signal supporting the growth can be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 65.35, which will entail further growth to 67.65.
GBP/NZD, “Great Britain Pound vs New Zealand Dollar”
The currency pair is trading at 1.9701 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.9660 is expected, followed by growth to 1.9965. An additional signal supporting the growth can be a bounce off the lower border of the Triangle. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.9475, which will entail further falling to 1.9385. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 1.9830.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs above 1.1800
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1830, resuming its advance as the safe-haven dollar takes a hit from easing government bond yields.The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slides below 1.70%
GBP/USD falls from highs as dollar gains ground
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, down from the highs around 1.39, triggered after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
XAU/USD closes in on key $1,745 resistance
XAU/USD continues to push higher following Monday's choppy action. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 1% on Tuesday. US Dollar Index retreats below 92.50 in the early American session.
Institutional demand mounts as crypto market nears $2 trillion
Bitcoin price successfully defended a key support level on the daily chart and aims for new all-time highs. Ethereum price has established a new all-time high at $2,150 in the past 24 hours.
S&P 500: Profit taking halts record rally, but bulls still in charge
Equity markets reached fresh highs on Monday as Friday's strong employment report filtered through. The Nasdaq continues to make up for lost time as the growth versus value stock debate steps up a gear.