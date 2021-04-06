CAD/CHF, “Canadian Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair is trading at 0.7478 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.7465 is expected, followed by growth to 0.7585. An additional signal supporting the growth can be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.7405, which will entail further falling to 0.7315. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 0.7515.

Brent

Oil is trading at 62.67 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 63.15 is expected, followed by falling to 56.75. An additional signal supporting the growth can be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 65.35, which will entail further growth to 67.65.

GBP/NZD, “Great Britain Pound vs New Zealand Dollar”

The currency pair is trading at 1.9701 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.9660 is expected, followed by growth to 1.9965. An additional signal supporting the growth can be a bounce off the lower border of the Triangle. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.9475, which will entail further falling to 1.9385. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 1.9830.