Brent

Brent has left the borders of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 75.05 is expected, followed by a rise to 80.36. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 73.05, which will mean a further decline to 68.00.

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. Another test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0850 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0685. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.0975, which will mean further growth to 1.1065.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USD/CAD is testing the upper border of the indicator. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests sideways dynamics. A test of the lower border of the indicator at 1.3460 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3650. A signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.3390, which will mean a further decline to 1.3295. Meanwhile, the increase can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel, securing above 1.3550.