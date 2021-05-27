Brent

Brent is trading at 68.37; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 67.45 and then resume moving upwards to reach 71.25. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 66.05. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 64.25.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7746; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7760 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7640. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the upside border of a Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7855. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7945. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the support level and fix below 0.7695, thus completing the Triangle pattern.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.2119; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2105 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2255. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2025. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1935.