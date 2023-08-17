Share:

Brent

Crude oil price has left the boundaries of a bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 84.75 is expected, followed by a decline to 79.40. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 88.05, which will mean further growth to 92.05.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6420 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6240. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing 0.6555, which will mean further growth to 0.6645.

EUR/GBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EUR/GBP is correcting after an aggressive decline. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.8555 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.8495. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.8605, which will mean further growth to 0.8705.