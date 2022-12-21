AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6695 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6465. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6815, which will mean further growth to 0.6905.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting by a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1795 is expected, followed by growth to 1865. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1775, which will mean further falling to 1735. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 1835.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair is testing the lower border of the Cloud. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.9325 is expected, followed by falling to 0.9095. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9360, which will mean further growth to 0.9445. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.9225.