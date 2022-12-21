AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6695 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6465. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6815, which will mean further growth to 0.6905.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is correcting by a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1795 is expected, followed by growth to 1865. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1775, which will mean further falling to 1735. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 1835.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair is testing the lower border of the Cloud. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.9325 is expected, followed by falling to 0.9095. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9360, which will mean further growth to 0.9445. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.9225.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
