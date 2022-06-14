AUD/USD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

The currency pair is continuing decent falling under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen of the indicator at 0.7005 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6765. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.7215, which will mean further growth to 0.7315.

XAG/USD, "Silver vs US Dollar"

Silver has secured under the lower border of the bearish channel and the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line of the indicator at 21.60 is expected, followed by falling to 20.40. The decline can be additionally confirmed by a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 22.25, which will entail further growth to 23.15.

GBP/USD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"

The pair is testing the Tenkan-Sen line under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1.2265 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1855. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2605, which will entail further growth to 1.2705.