AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is testing the support area. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6650 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6535. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6745, which will mean further growth to 0.6835. Meanwhile, the decline can be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel, securing under 0.6590.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY is testing the upper border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 136.35 is expected, followed by a rise to 138.75. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 133.80, which will mean a further decline to 132.90.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has left the borders of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 2000 is expected, followed by a decline to 1935. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 2045, which will mean further growth to 2075.