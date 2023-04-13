Share:

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is pushing off the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6705 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6555. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6740, which will mean further growth to 0.6835. Meanwhile, the decline can be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.6670.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 132.20 is expected, followed by growth to 136.45. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 131.15, which will mean further falling to 130.25.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is going down by a bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.9020 is expected, followed by falling to 0.8775. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9135, which will mean further growth to 0.9225.