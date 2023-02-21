Share:

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6915 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6735. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6975, which will mean further growth to 0.7065.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The currency pair is pushing off the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3455 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3625. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3325, which will mean further falling to 1.3235.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is pushing off the Kijun-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1845 is expected, followed by falling to 1785. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1865, which will mean further growth to 1905.